Ringgit ends lower versus US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar for the fourth straight day today as uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US-China trade negotiations continued to dominate market sentiment.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1680/1710 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1640/1670.

A dealer said the ringgit weakened further in line with most Asian currencies due to lack of positive trade headlines which culminated in the passing of two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill, which initially turned risk sentiment sour as the outlook for a US-China trade deal worsened.

The local note traded lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit was weaker against the Singapore dollar at 3.0607/0633 from 3.0579/0613 on Wednesday and depreciated against the yen to 3.8404/8435 from 3.8399/8437.

The local note fell against the euro to 4.6202/6252 from 4.6066/6104 and went down vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.3946/3002 from 5.3749/3808. — Bernama