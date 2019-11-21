Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the benchmark index fell 11.35 points to 1,589.79 against yesterday’s close of 1,601.14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today dragged down by selling in the index-linked counters amid weak market sentiment.

At 11.07am, the benchmark index fell 11.35 points to 1,589.79 against yesterday’s close of 1,601.14.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 427 to 243, with 326 counters unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.2 million shares worth RM648.74 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM8.64, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM13.56, Public Bank erased 30 sen to RM19.62 while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB shed four sen each to RM7.17 and RM5.34 respectively.

IHH bagged two sen to RM5.46.

Of the actives, Alam Maritim gained 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, KNM and Fintec inched down half-a-sen to 40.5 sen and 7.5 sen respectively, while Seacera lost eight sen to 41 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 65.02 points to 11,301.44, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 66.67 points to 11,108.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 55.63 points to 11,842.28 and the FBM Ace slid 34.08 points to 4,909.37, while the FBM 70 shed 32.97 points to 14,146.58.

The Financial Services Index gave up 105.47 points to 15,536.59, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.35 of-a-point to 151.85 but the Plantation Index increased 10.04 points to 7,093.13. — Bernama