Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower, tracking the easier regional peers as fresh concern over the development of US-China trade war emerged.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.07 points to 1,600.29 from 1,604.36 on Monday after moving between 1,595.15 and 1,601.09.

It opened 3.27 points weaker at 1,601.09.

The overall market breadth was sour with losers leading gainers 384 to 297, while 381 counters were unchanged, 937 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.23 billion shares worth RM655.77 million.

A dealer said sentiment turned cautious after a report said China was pessimistic about the outlook of its trade talk with the US, thus curbing risk appetite in the market.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen each to RM8.65 and RM7.35 respectively, Tenaga lost six sen to RM13.64, CIMB shed two sen to RM5.33, while IHH erased 12 sen to RM5.44.

Of the actives, Tiger Synergy bagged two sen to eight sen, Sapura Energy and Bumi Armada inched down half-a-sen each to 29.5 sen and 52 sen respectively, while AT Systematization gained 1.5 sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 28.17 points lower at 11,342.66, the FBMT 100 Index lost 29.69 points to 11,152.92, the FBM 70 fell 42.85 points to 14,082.46, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 41.41 points to 11,866.93.

The FBM Ace, however, rose 14.49 points to 4,952.12

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 2.77 points to 15,648.63, but the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.37 of-a-point to 152.76, and the Plantation Index slid 0.64 of-a-point to 6,957.89. — Bernama