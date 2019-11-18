Ringgit ends easier versus US dollar

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The ringgit closed easier versus the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit settled at 4.1540/1570 against the greenback from last Friday’s close of 4.1515/1545.

The dealer said market players stayed on the sidelines, awaiting further clues on the monetary policy of world’s major central banks and seeking clarification on the US-China trade negotiation.

Meanwhile, the local note traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit was weaker against the Singapore dollar at 3.0531/0557 from 3.0479/0505 on last Friday’s, depreciated against the British pound to 5.3844/3891 from 5.3446/3497 and fell against the euro to 4.5943/5993 from 4.5737/5787.

However, the local note went up vis-a-vis the yen to 3.8103/8141 from 3.8192/8230. — Bernama