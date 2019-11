In this file photo taken on July 10, 2013, a staff member adjusts a US flag before the opening session of the US and China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the US Department of State in Washington. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — US-China trade negotiations have ‘hit a snag’ over farm purchases, with China not wanting a deal that looks one-sided in the favour of the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

“We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again,” a Chinese official was quoted as having said in the report. — Reuters