Asian stocks fall on fears US-China trade stalling

Pedestrians walk in front of an electric quotation board displaying the numbers on the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange October 16, 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 13 — Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell today on growing worries US-China trade talks are stalling after President Donald Trump failed to deliver any new information about when the two countries would sign a trade deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.17 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.38 per cent.

The dollar drifted in Asia after Trump said a trade deal was “close” but gave no new details on when or where an agreement would be signed, disappointing investors in what was billed as a major speech on his administration’s economic policies.

Trump also rattled some investors by threatening China with even more tariffs if they do not sign a deal.

Oil prices fell as diminishing prospects for an immediate resolution to a 16-month long trade war between the world’s two-largest economies suggested less demand for energy in the future.

Expectations for a “phase one” trade deal some time this month have been a key factor supporting stocks and riskier assets recently. However, the lack of material progress on an agreement has only increased doubts about whether a trade deal will take place at all.

“I’m absolutely concerned. The clock is ticking,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“Markets are now expecting substantial progress in the next week or so, and if not then confidence could crumble. There are diverging interpretations of Trump’s comments. I tend to go with commodities like oil and copper because they are plugged in to global demand, so their fall is significant.”

US stock futures fell 0.14 per cent in Asia after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.16 per cent gain yesterday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs during trading yesterday but stocks ended off session highs after Trump’s speech.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the Trump administration says are unfair.

The standoff has roiled global financial markets and raised the risk of recession for some economies as global trade slows.

In recent weeks, both sides have indicated they were making progress toward an agreement that would potentially scale back some tariffs, but a lack of additional information is starting to unsettle some investors in equities and other riskier assets.

In a reminder of the potential for further friction, Trump said yesterday he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods “very substantially” if China does not agree a deal. “And that’s going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too,” he added.

In currencies, the dollar was just a shade lower at ¥108.99 (RM4.15), pulling away slightly from a five-month high reached on November 7.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 1.9277 per cent but is likely to move in a narrow range before data due later today that is forecast to show US consumer prices accelerated slightly in October.

US crude dipped 0.25 per cent to US$56.66 (RM234.71) a barrel due to worries about weakening demand for oil.

LME copper traded down 0.4 per cent at US$5,854 a tonne by 2337 GMT, having earlier reached the weakest since November 1 at US$5,842 a tonne. Copper, widely used in power and construction, is seen as a gauge of economic health.

In addition, China accounts for about half of the world’s demand for copper, and many other metals. — Reuters