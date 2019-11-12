Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for six more months, says report

The United States must decide by November 14 whether to impose threatened US national security tariffs of as much as 25 per cent on vehicles and parts under a law known as Section 232. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 — US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imported European Union autos for another six months, Politico reported yesterday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.

