Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for six more months, says report

Tuesday, 12 Nov 2019 07:25 AM MYT

The United States must decide by November 14 whether to impose threatened US national security tariffs of as much as 25 per cent on vehicles and parts under a law known as Section 232. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months. — Reuters pic
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 — US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imported European Union autos for another six months, Politico reported yesterday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.

