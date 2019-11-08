China Oct exports fall 0.9pc y/y, imports down 6.4pc y/y

nalysts polled by Reuters had predicted exports would fall for a third consecutive month by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, after a 3.2 per cent contraction in September. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Nov 8 — China’s exports in October fell 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed today, pointing to a worsening outlook for the country’s manufacturers as the Sino-US trade war drags on.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted exports would fall for a third consecutive month by 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, after a 3.2 per cent contraction in September.

Imports in October dropped 6.4 per cent from a year earlier for the sixth consecutive month, compared with an expected drop of 8.9 per cent and September’s 8.5 per cent decline.

That left China with a trade surplus of US$42.81 billion in October, versus September’s US$39.65 billion surplus. Analysts had forecast a US$40.83 billion surplus.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade feud for 16 months, but hopes have risen that an initial deal may be signed soon, rolling back some of the tariffs that have hurt China’s manufacturers.

A meeting between US and Chinese leaders to sign a first-phase trade deal could be delayed until December, after talks originally scheduled to take place in mid-November on the sidelines of a Chile summit were cancelled.

US officials said they are still considering the fate of tariffs scheduled to kick in on December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese goods, which cover some key consumer technology products such as cell phones and laptop computers. — Reuters