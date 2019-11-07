Emirates Airline profits nearly triple in half-year

An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. — Reuters

DUBAI, Nov 7 — Emirates Airline, the largest carrier in the Middle East, today reported a 282-per cent rise in half-year net profits, mainly thanks to a drop in operating costs and fuel prices.

The result was a change of fortunes for the Dubai carrier, which for the full-year to the end of March took a heavy hit from high oil prices and currency fluctuations.

The carrier said it posted a net profit of US$235 million (RM969 million) in the first six months of the current financial year compared to just US$62 million in the same period last year.

The airline attributed the soaring profits to a sharp drop in the cost of fuel which accounts for almost a third of company spending.

An eight-per cent drop in operating costs and a rise in the number of passengers per flight also contributed to the healthy results.

“The lower fuel cost was a welcome respite as we saw our fuel bill drop by AED 2.0 billion compared to the same period last year,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, said in a statement.

“However, unfavourable currency movements wiped off approximately AED 1.2 billion from our profits,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

On average, fuel costs were 13 per cent lower compared to the same period last year, the airline said.

In the last full year, Emirates’ net profit dived 69 per cent to just US$237 million due to high oil prices and currency fluctuations.

“The global outlook is difficult to predict, but we expect the airline and travel industry to continue facing headwinds over the next six months with stiff competition adding downward pressure on margins,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

The airline said its revenue in the April to September period dropped three per cent to US$12.9 billion compared to US$13.3 billion in the same period last year.

Emirates carried 29.6 million passengers in the six-month period, down two per cent.

The airline serves a global network spanning over 158 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stands at 267 large aircraft, including over more than 100 Airbus 380 superjumbos. — AFP