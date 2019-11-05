Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

At 11.23am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 2.68 points to 1,600.88 from yesterday’s close of 1,603.56. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning with investors on the sidelines, awaiting the overnight policy rate announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia later today.

At 11.23am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 2.68 points to 1,600.88 from yesterday’s close of 1,603.56.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 344 to 290, while 355 were unchanged, 959 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.17 billion shares worth RM650.30 million.

Finance-related heavyweights led the loss with Maybank losing four sen to RM8.59, Hong Leong Bank trimming two sen to RM17.14, followed by Tenaga Nasional which declined four sen to RM13.96. Petronas Chemicals lost six sen to RM7.56.

Of the actives, Multisports and Eduspec inched half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and 3.5 sen respectively, IFCA MSC was up 1.5 sen to 56 sen and Mudajaya added four sen 37.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.27 points down at 11,335.74, the FBMT 100 Index declined 16.30 points to 11,147.13, the FBM 70 slipped 10.66 points to 14,034.24 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 31.04 points to 11,897.22.

The FBM Ace lost 18.72 points to 5,009.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 0.26 of a point for 15,579.73 and the Plantation Index gained 21.70 points to 6,858.48, while the Industrial Products & Services Index declined 0.71 of a point to 153.88. — Bernama