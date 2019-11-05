Bursa Malaysia ends morning session in the red

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.12 points lower at 1,600.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,603.56. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red as investors awaited the overnight policy rate announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia later today.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.12 points lower at 1,600.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,603.56.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 400 to 304, while 370 counters were unchanged, 874 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.45 billion shares worth RM920.98 million.

An analyst said the local bourse was currently experiencing an outflow of foreign funds, while retail investors awaited clearer market direction.

Tenaga Nasional led the losses in heavyweights after dropping 10 sen to RM13.90, followed by Maybank which shed four sen to RM8.59.

For other bluechips, Petronas Chemicals and Digi, both declined one sen to RM7.61 and RM4.70 respectively.

As for the actives, IFCA MSC gained one sen to 55.5 sen, while Multisports and Eduspec both gained half-a-sen to 1.5 sen and 3.5 sen respectively.

As for the top gainers, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 24 sen to RM22.22, Hong leong Industries and Souuthern Acids both bagged 20 sen to RM10.90 and RM3.80 respectively.

The top losers were Nestle which shed RM1.20 to RM145.90 as British American Tobacco declined 32 sen to RM17.84 and Press Metal lost 15 sen to RM4.65.

The FBM Emas Index was 19.58 points lower at 11,332.43, the FBMT 100 Index declined 18.91 points to 11,144.52, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 34.06 points to 11,894.20.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace slipped 31.23 points to 4,996.82 and the FBM 70 was down 12.14 points to 14,032.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 8.79 point to 15,571.20, the Industrial Products & Services Index slid 0.67 of a point to 153.92, and the Plantation Index earned 26.46 points to 6,863.24. ― Bernama