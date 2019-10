In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.4 per cent to 7,303.14 points, compared with yesterday’s closing level. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 31 — Europe’s main stock markets diverged at the open today, as investors mulled another interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.4 per cent to 7,303.14 points, compared with yesterday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 receded 0.1 per cent to 5,763.15 points, while Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to stand at 12,935.13 points. — AFP