Chinese officials say they have doubts if trade deal possible with Trump, says Bloomberg

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (centre) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pose for photos before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center, Shanghai, July 31, 2019. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Oct 31 — Chinese officials have doubts about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported today, citing unnamed sources.

Chinese officials have told visitors to Beijing and others in private conversations that China will not budge on the thorniest issues, the report said.

Chinese officials are also concerned about Trump’s impulsive nature and the risk that he could back out of even the interim deal both sides are seeking to sign in the coming weeks, Bloomberg said. — Reuters