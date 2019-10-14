Bursa Malaysia continues to trade higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon today, lifted by gains in heavyweights led by MISC Bhd and Maybank.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.96 points higher at 1,563.80 from last Friday’s 1,556.84.

The benchmark index opened 5.81 points higher at 1,562.65.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 416 to 339, while 381 counters were unchanged, 862 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.10 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

MISC Bhd and Maybank contributed a total of 3.554 points to the key index.

A dealer said investors were buoyed by optimism of the latest round US-China trade negotiation following moves by the US to suspend a planned tariff hike on US$250 billion (RM1.05 trillion) of Chinese exports set for US shores as part of a “phase one” trade accord.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose eight sen to RM8.52, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare gained 10 sen each to RM19.18 and RM5.66 respectively and Petronas Chemicals increased seven sen to RM7.30.

Tenaga slipped six sen to RM13.82.

Of the most actives, NetX Holdings edged up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Green Packet’s warrant improved two sen to 31.5 sen and Bumi Armada added three sen to 41.5 sen.

Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 26.5 sen while Anzo Holdings was flat at 2.5 sen.

Debutant AME Elite rose 20 sen to RM1.50.

The FBM Emas Index increased 53.18 points to 11,130.99, the FBMT 100 Index gained 52.52 points to 10,947.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 48.44 points to 11,764.81.

The FBM 70 rose 82.84 points to 14,026.81 while the FBM Ace improved 9.10points to 4,628.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 99.45 points to 15,089.78, the Plantation Index was 30.12 points higher at 6,571.01, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.62 of-a-point better at 151.07. — Bernama