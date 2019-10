Passersby are reflected on a screen displaying stock quotation, the stock market indices of various countries and exchange rates at a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 10 — Tokyo’s key stock index opened higher today as investors monitored US-China trade talks in Washington.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.28 per cent, or 59.47 points at 21,515.85 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.03 per cent or 0.41 points at 1,581.29. — AFP