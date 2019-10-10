Ringgit ends higher than US dollar

At 6pm, the local note was 4.1920/1960 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1955/1985. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― The ringgit recouped earlier losses to end higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest for the domestic unit, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note was 4.1920/1960 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1955/1985.

She said the greenback retreated from its gains yesterday versus most Asian currencies ― including the ringgit ― on mixed signals over the state of the United States-China trade talks.

The better risk appetite for the ringgit could also be attributed to the 2020 Budget announcement tomorrow, she added.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0450/0485 from 3.0404/0437 at Wednesday’s close, depreciated against the euro to 4.6238/6286 from 4.6067/6116 and fell versus the British pound at 5.1373/1439 from 5.1311/1364 yesterday.

The local note, however, strengthened against the yen at 3.9032/9080 from 3.9082/9114 previously. ― Bernama