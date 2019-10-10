Bursa Malaysia opens mixed

On the broader market, however, gainers outpaced losers 92 to 84, while 1,330 counters were unchanged, 505 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Bursa Malaysia opened mixed today, as market participants stayed on the sidelines despite the better overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 2.03 points to 1,549.2 from Wednesday’s 1,551.23.

The benchmark index opened 0.53 points weaker at 1,550.7.

On the broader market, however, gainers outpaced losers 92 to 84, while 1,330 counters were unchanged, 505 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 515.54 million shares worth RM245.78 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said the S&P 500 finished 0.9 per cent higher in a broad-based rally, coming back from intraday highs that had it up as much as 1.3 per cent.

“Global stocks were in an upbeat mood at the start of the day after Chinese officials offered to increase annual purchases of US agricultural products as they sought an interim trade agreement with Washington,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.39, Tenaga and Digi improved six sen each to RM13.66 and RM4.70, respectively, while PChem declined 10 sen to RM7.10 and IHH reduced four sen to RM5.63.

Of the most actives, Focus Dynamics, Iris Corp, Netx Holdings, Ikhmas Jaya and D&O Green Technologies were flat at 36 sen, 14.5 sen, 1.5 sen, 8.5 sen and 60.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 6.63 points to 11,004.32, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 7.36 points to 10,824.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 7.78 points to 11,611.42.

The FBM 70 appreciated 18.89 points to 13,783.58 but the FBM Ace declined 18.43 points to 4,570.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 4.28 points to 14,929.37, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.05 point weaker at 148.92 and the Plantation Index trimmed 8.27 points to 6,530.89. — Bernama