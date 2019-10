Trump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'

Larry Kudlow says that delisting Chinese companies traded on US exchanges ‘is not on the table.’ ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 ― US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser yesterday said the administration had begun studying US investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on US exchanges “is not on the table.”

“The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from,” Larry Kudlow told reporters.

“What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, US investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws,” he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

He added that the administration had convened a “study group” to examine those issues, but said it was “very early” in its deliberations.

Kudlow's remarks come days before top US officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed yesterday the talks would begin Thursday.

Shares in several US-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55 per cent and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively.

His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese firms. ― Reuters