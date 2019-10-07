Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore in this August 25, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest and in line with the weaker Asian currencies, weighed down by continuous uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade tension, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1910/1950 against the greenback compared with last Friday’s close of 4.1840/1870.

The dealer said market sentiment was dampened by a report saying that China was reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal with the United States in negotiations set to start on Thursday.

He, however, said the better oil prices had curbed the ringgit from trading lower further.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude oil price increased 0.26 per cent higher to US$58.52 per barrel while US WTI crude oil price rose 0.40 per cent to US$53.02 per barrel.

The ringgit closed mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0337/0374 from 3.0332/0363 at Friday’s close, fell against the yen to 3.9238/9286 from 3.9194/9230 and depreciated versus the euro to 4.5988/5040 from 4.5928/5977.

The local note, however, strengthened against the British pound at 5.1579/1636 from 5.1631/1680 previously. — Bernama