Bursa Malaysia ends lower on extended selling

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.41 per cent or 6.45 points to 1,557.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,564.12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week lower today on extended selling activities from yesterday amid the country’s weaker trade data and fears of slower global growth, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.41 per cent or 6.45 points to 1,557.67 from yesterday’s close of 1,564.12.

The index, which opened 0.23 point easier at 1,563.89, moved between 1,551.96 and 1,564.79 throughout the day.

Market breadth was almost balanced with losers pipping gainers 409 to 404, with 390 counters unchanged, 783 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover narrowed to 2.04 billion shares worth RM1.60 billion from 2.17 billion shares valued at RM1.45 billion yesterday.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew said profit-taking continued on the local bourse as investors wanted to square off their position ahead of the weekend and the upcoming Budget 2020 announcement next week.

“Some investors are concerned that the benchmark index cannot hold up to its support level and might plunge further to approach its lowest levels. The local market has dropped substantially in the past three trading days.

“Technically, we would say that today’s downswing was a leftover selling from yesterday, as Malaysia was not doing as bad as other global markets that had experienced a big drop on Thursday,” Pong told Bernama.

He noted that the FBM KLCI’s lowest previous level was on August 24, 2015, when it was at 1,532.

The Statistics Department today revealed that Malaysia’s total trade stood at RM151.8 billion in August 2019, lower by RM10.7 billion or 6.6 per cent compared to a year earlier.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell four sen to RM8.44, Tenaga declined six sen to RM13.52, Public Bank was flat at RM19.28, PChem dipped 16 sen to RM7.31 and IHH shed two sen to RM5.65.

As for the actives, VSolar eased one sen to 6.5 sen and Sapura Energy gave up half-a-sen to 26 sen while Armada rose one sen to 33.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 28.77 points to 11,048.52, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 32.27 points to 10,874.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 19.21 points weaker at 11,646.62.

The FBM 70, however, recovered 11.60 points to 13,806.48 but the FBM ACE slid 46.24 points to 4,509.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index retreated 81.95 points to 14,997.39, the Plantation Index lost 68.30 points to 6,567.98 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.91 of-a-point easier at 151.26.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.20 billion units worth RM1.42 billion from Thursday’s 1.29 billion units valued at RM1.31 billion.

Warrants turnover widened to 397.17 million worth RM84.79 million from 368.30 million valued at RM72.87 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 445.78 million shares worth RM91.45 million from 511.62 million shares valued at RM69.47 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 170.35 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (196.30 million), construction (95.27 million), technology (156.62 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.86 million), property (80.01 million), plantations (20.09 million), REITs (11.57 million), closed/fund (10,100), energy (323.04 million), healthcare (16.63 million), telecommunications and media (52.57 million), transportation and logistics (27.88 million), and utilities (17.56 million). — Bernama