Tokyo stocks open lower on higher yen

A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 2 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today as a higher yen and falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.49 per cent or 108.16 points at 21,777.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was off 0.58 per cent or 9.23 points at 1,593.77.

The dollar fetched ¥107.68 (RM4.18) in early Asian trade, against 107.69 in New York and ¥108.25 in Tokyo late yesterday.

“Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders following a trend of the yen strengthening and falls on Wall Street,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

Sony was down 1.17 per cent at ¥6,240 after its gaming unit slashed the price of the PlayStation Now cloud video game service.

Automakers were among losers, with Toyota trading down 0.81 per cent at ¥7,180 and Honda down 1.74 per cent at ¥2,817.5.

China-linked shares were also lower, with industrial robot maker Fanuc falling 1.78 per cent to ¥20,095 and electronic parts maker Rohm down 1.18 per cent at ¥8,360.

In New York, the Dow ended down 1.3 per cent at 26,573.04. ― AFP