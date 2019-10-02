N. Sembilan to seize opportunities from US-China trade war, says exco

SEREMBAN, Oct 2 — Negri Sembilan is doubling its effort to seize opportunities from the US-China trade war by making trade missions to China to attract investors in various industries.

State Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said he had led the first trade mission to Beijing recently to promote Negri Sembilan’s investment potentials to the republic.

“In our first trade mission (to China), we were targeting investors from industries such as aerospace.

“This was followed by second trade mission to Taiwan, led by state Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong, aiming at biotech, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical and cosmetic industrialists,” he told reporters here today.

Apart from China, he said the state government was also targeting Singapore and Europe markets.

“We are planning to hold a trade mission to Europe early next year. These trade missions are in line with the state government’s objective to bring in more investments into the state, either from foreign investors or domestic players.

“Our focus is to grow the state’s economy and ensure jobs creation for the locals,” he added.

However, Mohamad Rafie stressed that only quality investors that use high technology would be brought into the state. — Bernama