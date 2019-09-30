Ringgit extends gains in early trade

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The ringgit extended last week’s upward momentum to open higher against the US dollar this morning backed by positive sentiment for the local currency.

At 9.05am, the local note was at 4.1850/1890 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.1860/1900.

A dealer said despite a better dollar sentiment, demand for the ringgit remained intact after FTSE Russell decided to keep Malaysia on its benchmark World Government Bond Index (WGBI), along with China.

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0273/0307 from Friday’s 3.0292/0325, increased against the yen to 3.8764/8812 from 3.8774/8818, and strengthened versus the British pound to 5.1425/1487 from 5.1433/1499.

The local currency, however, depreciated, against the euro to 4.5750/5798 from 4.5732/5793 previously. — Bernama