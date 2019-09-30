Ringgit continues uptrend against US dollar

According to a dealer, the ringgit remained intact after index provider FTSE Russell decided to keep Malaysia on its benchmark World Government Bond Index along with China. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The ringgit continued its uptrend against the US dollar at the close today on better investor demand for the local currency, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note was at 4.1850/1890 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.1860/1900.

He said the ringgit remained intact after index provider FTSE Russell decided to keep Malaysia on its benchmark World Government Bond Index (WGBI) along with China.

Overall, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0256/0296 from Friday’s 3.0292/0325, increased against the yen to 3.8757/8801 from 3.8774/8818, and strengthened versus the euro to 4.5704/5752 from 4.5732/5793.

The local currency, however, depreciated, against the British pound to 5.1496/1562 from 5.1433/1499 previously. — Bernama