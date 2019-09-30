Hong Kong stocks close with gains

The Hang Seng Index added 137.46 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 26,092.27. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 30 — Hong Kong stocks rose today, with big chemical and telecoms firms leading gains one day before a market holiday on the 70th anniversary of communist China’s founding.

The Hang Seng Index added 137.46 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 26,092.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.92 per cent, or 26.98 points, to 2,905.19, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 1.06 per cent, or 17.05 points, to end at 1,595.21. — AFP