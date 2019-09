Chinese and US flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, April 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 30 — China’s Foreign Ministry said today that any “decoupling” of China and the United States would harm both sides and cause instability in international markets, after sources said US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing. — Reuters