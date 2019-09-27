Sapura Energy secures RM774m contracts, job extensions

Sapura Energy has secured RM774 million in contracts and contract extentions. — sapuraenergy.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy) has secured three new contracts and two contract extensions worth RM774 million, bringing the value of its cumulative contract wins year-to-date to about RM3.1 billion.

In a statement here, the global integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider said with these new wins, the group would be executing works in Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei.

Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd (Sapura Fabrication) has secured a contract from Brunei ShellPetroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP) for the provision of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) works for the Salman Project in Brunei.

The project is divided into two parts, comprising the Salman greenfield scope and the Egret East greenfield scope, said Sapura Energy.

The Salman greenfield scope entails EPCI works and support for hook-up, pre-commissioning and commissioning of wellhead platform and substructures, pipelines and umbilical, water and chemical injection module, along with a construction yard upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Egret East greenfield scope consists of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services with an optional EPCI scope for wellhead platforms, substructures and pipelines.

In Malaysia, Sapura Fabrication was awarded a contract by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of Procurement, Construction, Hook-up and Commissioning (PCC), and start-up works of BNJT- K BN-84 well tie-in for Bardegg-2 and the Baronia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Development Project.

For its drilling segment, Sapura Drilling Asia Limited has secured a contract from PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd for the provision of its tender-assist drilling rig, Sapura T-17, for the Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of Thailand said Sapura Energy.

Meanwhile, Sapura Drilling Asia Sdn Bhd has been awarded a contract extension by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of its semi-submersible tender-assist drilling rig, Sapura Berani.

The contract entails the drilling of five additional wells in Erb West, offshore Sabah and the Dulang facilities, offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Sapura Drilling Sdn Bhd was also awarded a one-year contract extension by BSP for the provision of its semi-submersible tender-assist drilling rig, Sapura Pelaut. — Bernama