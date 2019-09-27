Bursa negative at mid-day

The global market downtrend takes hold with Bursa Malaysia is mired in the red at the end of the morning trading session. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at lunch break on continuous unease surrounding global markets over an economic downtrend, as well as the lack of local catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.13 points to 1,585.18 compared to yesterday’s close of 1,593.00.

The index opened 2.76 points lower at 1,590.24.

The market breadth between losers and gainers widened to 412 to 215 respectively, with 386 unchanged, 988 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 955.44 million shares worth RM575.18 million.

The FBM Ace index slipped the most at mid-day after losing 1.12 per cent to 4,534.12, followed by the property and plantation sector at 0.75 per cent and 0.72 per cent respectively.

For the heavyweights, Maybank slipped five sen to RM8.65, Public Bank declined six sen to RM20.04, IHH dropped three sen to RM5.68, Petronas Chemicals slid one sen to RM7.51 and CIMB Group weakened three sen to RM5.03.

As for the actives, MNC Wireless eased one sen to 9.5 sen, as Bumi Armada and Prinsipitek both declined half-a-sen to 34.5 sen and 13.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 50.50 points to 11,220.66, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 48.73 points to 11,055.60 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 51.45 points lower at 11,766.18.

The FBM 70 fell 64.12 points to 13,972.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 78.72 points to 15,364.54 and the Plantation Index shed 51.30 points to 6,722.85 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.40 point lower at 152.89. — Bernama