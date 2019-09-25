Hong Kong stocks close down 1.28pc

An investor looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, November 27, 2015. —Reuters pic/China Daily

HONG KONG, Sept 25 — Hong Kong stocks ended more than one per cent lower today after US Democrats launched impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and the president struck out at China ahead of trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 per cent, or 335.65 points, to 25,945.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.0 per cent, or 29.91 points, to 2,955.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, tumbled 1.61 per cent, or 26.79 points, to 1,638.77. — AFP