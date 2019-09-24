Tokyo stocks open higher in lacklustre trade

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 per cent or 38.84 points at 22,117.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 per cent or 5.32 points at 1,621.55. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 24 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today in cautious trade after a long weekend in Japan and a flat Wall Street close, with no fresh market-moving events expected in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 per cent or 38.84 points at 22,117.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 per cent or 5.32 points at 1,621.55.

“Japanese shares are seen seesawing today without fresh market-moving events after key central bank events last week,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥107.93 (RM4.19) in early Asian trade, against ¥107.49 in New York late yesterday.

Some electronics were higher with Hitachi gaining 2.58 per cent to ¥4.088 and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest up 2.76 per cent at ¥4,840.

Automakers were mixed, with Toyota trading up 0.90 per cent at ¥7,472 while Honda was down 0.94 per cent at ¥2,878.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 per cent at 26,949.99. — Reuters