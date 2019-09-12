Trump: US agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks

US President Donald Trump meets with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington April 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on US$250 billion (RM1.04 trillion) worth of Chinese imports from October 1 to October 15 “as a gesture of good will.”

Trump said the postponement came “at the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary.”

The tariffs were set to increase to 30 per cent from 25 per cent on the goods.

Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet with their US counterparts in mid-September in Washington before minister-level meetings in early October in the US capital, involving Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The delay could enable talks to take place before the tariffs kicked in.

The world’s two largest economies imposed fresh tariffs on each other on September 3, ratcheting up a tit-for-tat tariff war that has unsettled financial markets and raised the specter of a global recession. — Reuters