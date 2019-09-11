Tokyo stocks open higher as yen remains cheap

A man stands in front of an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 11 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as the yen remained cheaper against the dollar, providing some support to Japanese exporters amid a lack of other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent or 76.87 points at 21,468.97 while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 per cent or 8.10 points at 1,566.09.

“A risk-on sentiment is likely to continue on the backdrop of a cheaper yen against the dollar, while caution remains ahead of the ECB meeting” later this week, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched ¥107.57 (RM4.17) in early Asian trade, against ¥107.53 in New York late yesterday.

Automakers were higher, with Nissan trading up 2.69 per cent at ¥716.3, Honda up 1.82 per cent at ¥2,841.5 and Toyota up 0.79 per cent at ¥7,240.

Some other exporters were higher, with Panasonic up 1.25 per cent at ¥892.5 and Nikon up 1.30 per cent at ¥1,400. ― AFP