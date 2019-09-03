Berjaya Land wins development project in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Berjaya Land Bhd has won a contract for a proposed development project in Yangon, Myanmar, which has an estimated gross development value of approximately RM2.63 billion.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said that the contract was awarded by the Yangon Region government, comprising a public housing and mixed development project on 74.05 hectares of land located along Myanandar Road and Shweli Road, Dagon Seikkan Township, Yangon.

“The development includes affordable housing, mid- to high-end condominiums, shop houses, retail spaces, farmer’s market, community hall, schools and infrastructure, to be built in three phases.

“Berjaya Land will announce the details of the proposed development once the group enters into the definitive agreements with the relevant parties,” it added. — Bernama