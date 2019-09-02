Tokyo stocks open lower on renewed fears over US-China trade war

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.38 per cent or 79.51 points at 20,624.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.28 per cent or 4.20 points at 1,507.66. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today on renewed fears over escalation in the US-China trade war and its impact on the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.38 per cent or 79.51 points at 20,624.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.28 per cent or 4.20 points at 1,507.66.

The US and China imposing new tariffs on each other’s exports yesterday “overturned” last week’s optimism on the trade talks, said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities, in a note.

“Fears of a global economic slowdown due to tit-for-tat sanctions are likely to continue for a while,” he said.

Washington moved ahead yesterday with new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at coercing Beijing to sign a new trade deal.

The additional 15 per cent tariffs, affecting a portion of the US$300 billion (RM1.26 trillion) in goods from the Asian giant that so far has been spared, took effect.

Beijing has said it will retaliate by targeting US$75 billion in US goods, beginning in part on September 1.

The dollar slipped to ¥106.19 (RM4.21) in early Asian trade from ¥106.26 in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, some China-linked shares were lower, with construction machinery maker Komatsu trading down 0.48 per cent ¥2.246 and industrial robot maker Fanuc down 0.59 per cent at ¥18,345. — AFP