US stocks gain on good retailer earnings

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange August 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Wall Street stocks bounced early today after strong US retailer results and ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The strong earnings came as yields on the 10-year US Treasury note pushed higher after faltering yesterday. Higher yields are seen as a sign confidence in the medium-term economic outlook.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 per cent at 26,227.75.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.0 per cent to 2,928.39, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 per cent to 8,033.71.

Big box chains Target and Lowe’s reported higher profits on strong gains in comparable store sales, offering the latest confirmation that US consumers remain strong despite weakness in manufacturing and key overseas markets.

Target surged 16.7 per cent, while Lowe’s gained 10.2 per cent.

Markets now will be awaiting minutes from the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting when the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than a decade but offered confusing signals on whether to expect further interest rate cuts this year.

Analysts are also looking forward to an appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a central bank conference later this week, following relentless attacks from US President Donald Trump who today said the Fed chief “is like a golfer who can’t putt” and has “only let us down.” — AFP