Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar on persistent buying support for the local unit and in line with most emerging Asian currencies, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1140/1170 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1370/1400.

He said the greenback continued to lose ground for the second consecutive trading day, following the latest signals by the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in July, boosting other currencies in the region including ringgit.

At the close, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the pound to 5.1565/1619 from 5.1646/1700 yesterday, strengthened versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0339/0373 from 3.0392/0426 and appreciated against the euro to 4.6348/6390 from 4.6425/6476.

The ringgit, however, depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8029/8060 from 3.7985/7017 previously. — Bernama