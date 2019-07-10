Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar

At 9.50am, the local currency stood at 4.1400/1430 versus the greenback compared to 4.1410/1440 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest, said a dealer.

At 9.50am, the local currency stood at 4.1400/1430 versus the greenback compared to 4.1410/1440 at yesterday’s close.

He said the local note was also lifted following an upswing in global oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose 0.97 per cent to US$64.78 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was up 1.40 per cent at US$58.64 per barrel.

At the opening, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Japanese yen to 3.8006/8041 from 3.8022/8060 yesterday and strengthened versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0399/0427 from 3.0411/0444.

It also improved against the euro to 4.6380/6431 from 4.6392/6429 and appreciated against the pound to 5.1547/1601 from 5.1601/1647 previously. ― Bernama