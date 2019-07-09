Hong Kong stocks suffer another sell-off

A floor trader monitors share prices during morning trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong November 17, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 9 — Hong Kong stocks ended with losses today, extending the previous day’s sell-off as hopes for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut were dented by last week’s strong US jobs report.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 per cent, or 215.41 points, to 28,116.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.13 points, to 2,928.23 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.21 per cent, or 3.31 points, to 1,558.11. — AFP