The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London December 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Europe’s main stock markets slid at the start of trading today after losses mostly in Asia and on Wall Street overnight.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.2 per cent to 7,537.24 points, compared with the close yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed 0.9 per cent to 12,429.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 per cent to 5,572.75. — AFP