Bursa ends firmer following Bank Negara’s OPR announcement

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Bursa Malaysia closed firmer at its intra-day high, as investor confidence improved following Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) decision to retain the overnight policy rate (OPR).

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 5.23 points higher at 1,682.87 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,677.64.

The index moved between 1,677.98 and 1,682.87 throughout the day.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd said BNM held the OPR at 3.00 per cent amid low inflationary pressure and stable labour market.

In a note today, the research firm projected a better outlook for the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 and the second half of the year.

It expects exports to register positive growth in Q2. “Steady economic performances of the world’s two largest economies, on top of the ringgit depreciation, are expected to provide support to Malaysia’s export performance,” it said.

At the close, breadth in the broader market was borderline negative, with decliners narrowly beating advancers 402 to 401, while 429 counters remained unchanged, 616 were untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and Axiata improved two sen each to RM8.94, RM13.84 and RM5.17, respectively, while Public Bank added eight sen to RM23.06 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.60.

Of the actives, Barakah Offshore and Ekovest inched up half-a-sen each to six sen and 81 sen, respectively, and SMTrack gained 1.5 sen to 23.5 sen. However, Sapura Energy and KNM were flat at 30 sen and 31.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 42.26 points to 11,909.67 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 40.72 points to 11,745.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 63.27 points better at 12,297.17, the FBM 70 advanced 68.74 points to 14,900.08 and the FBM Ace went up 43.8 points to 4,625.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 23.09 points to 16,779.75, the Plantation Index added 23.53 points to 6,968.7, and the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.24 of-a-point to 162.29.

Total transaction volume was higher at 2.41 billion units worth RM1.72 billion compared with 2.12 billion units worth RM1.68 billion yesterday.

Main Market volume widened to 1.64 billion shares worth RM1.56 billion from 1.37 billion shares worth RM1.5 billion previously.

Warrants turnover declined to 399.46 million units valued of RM85.38 million versus 431.59 million units valued of RM98.02 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 363.35 million shares worth RM74.69 million compared to 313.91 million shares worth RM75.61 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 459.45 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (168.26 million), construction (145.39 million), technology (112.72 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (43.84 million), property (87.35 million), plantation (13.47 million), REITs (12.07 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (450.58 million), healthcare (32.58 million), telecommunications and media (70.66 million), transportation and logistics (35.46 million) and utilities (14.87 million). — Bernama