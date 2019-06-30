Deputy minister: RM6.25m for kenaf cultivation expansion

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JASIN, June 30 — The Primary Industries Ministry has allocated RM6.25 million to expand kenaf cultivation in the country to achieve the targeted fibre production as well as kenaf seed production from 2,500 hectares of land this year.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the government also provided the kenaf cultivation incentive at RM2,385 per hectare for fibre production and RM2,955 for kenaf seed production.

He said the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) was committed to implementing various initiatives to assist the smallholders increase their productivity, besides encouraging their involvement in kenaf processing activities.

“These initiatives are in line with the government’s aim of improving marketability of the product and innovations based on kenaf which could give it added value, besides exploring new markets for the kenaf downstream industry.

“We always encourage local and overseas companies to establish cooperation and then invest in the commodity industry which is expanding currently,” he told reporters after officiating at the Industri Kenaf Rakan Rakyat (IKRaR) programme in Merlimau, here, today.

Also present were LKTN chairman, Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abdullah and its director-general, Samsuddin Noor.

Shamsul Iskandar who is also Hang Tuah Jaya Member of Parliament, said Melaka was seen as having high potential to be the biggest kenaf producer in the country based on suitability of the land for growing the crop.

“The fertile land in the state enables the production of at least 1,000 tonnes of kenaf per 150 hectares,” he said. — Bernama