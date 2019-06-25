Ringgit ends lower against US dollar on cautious sentiment

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on cautious sentiment.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.1440/4470 versus the greenback compared with 4.1380/1420 on Monday.

A dealer said risk sentiment was dampened by a senior US official’s remark that US President Donald Trump was “comfortable with any outcome” from the trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At best, markets can hope for a marked resumption of US-China trade talks. At worst, both leaders walk away to underscore the tremendous gulf that still remains in the US-China standoff,” FXTM market analyst Han Tan said.

At the close, the ringgit was lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0603/0637 from 3.0555/0595 on Monday and eased against the yen to 3.8693/8724 from 3.8547/8588.

The ringgit depreciated against the pound to 5.2857/2903 from 5.2797/2864 and decreased against the euro to 4.7146/7196 from 4.7140/7202. — Bernama