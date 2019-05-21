KL shares close lower on rising trade tension concerns

Shares on Bursa Malaysia closed lower on concerns over the escalating trade tension between the United States and China. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia closed lower today on concerns over the escalating trade tension between the United States and China, dealers said.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.62 points to 1,603.74.

The barometer index opened 3.38 points higher at 1,608.74 and hovered between 1,603.65 and 1,614.23 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative as losers trounced gainers 604 to 216 with 312 counters unchanged, 780 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 1.8 billion units worth RM1.46 billion from Friday’s 1.91 billion units worth RM1.46 billion. — Bernama