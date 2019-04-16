Trump on China trade spat: ‘We’re going to win either way’

US President Donald Trump announces a deal to end the partial government shutdown as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington January 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

BURNSVILLE, April 16 — President Donald Trump said yesterday he believed the United States would emerge from its trade dispute with China as a winner, no matter what happened.

“We’re going to win either way. We either win by getting a deal or we win by not getting a deal,” Trump said during a visit to a business roundtable in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The world’s two biggest economies are nine months into a trade war that has cost billions of dollars, roiled financial markets and upended supply chains.

Trump’s administration has slapped tariffs on US$250 billion (RM1.03 trillion) worth of imports of Chinese goods to press demands for an end to policies that Washington says hurt US companies competing with Chinese firms. China responded with its own tit-for-tat tariffs on US goods.

Trump’s Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said earlier yesterday that trade negotiators are making a lot of progress. He told Fox Business Network there is more work to do, however, including enforcement. — Reuters