Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Support from selected counters puts Bursa in the positive at mid-morning. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bursa Malaysia maintained its upward momentum at mid-morning today, supported by gains in selected consumers and plantation counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI improved 3.57 points to 1,633.74 after opening 4.78 points higher at 1,634.95.

On market breadth, gainers outpaced decliners 304 to 300, with 364 counters unchanged, 924 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover was 1.36 billion shares worth RM501.71 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM9.26, Public Bank was flat at RM22.60, while Petronas Chemicals advanced two sen to RM8.86 and TNB added four sen to RM12.32.

Among actives, Eduspec was one sen higher at four sen, Sapura Energy and Bio Osmo eased half-a-sen each to 34 sen and seven sen, respectively, while Dayang Enterprise slipped six sen to RM1.40.

The FBM Emas Index increased 20.28 points to 11,581.74, the FBMT100 Index was firmer by 21.79 points to 11,407.76 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 27.43 points up at 11,789.82.

The FBM Ace Index was 36.26 points higher 4,785.66 and the FBM70 went up 14.79 points to 14,493.28.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 23.11 points to 16,845.18, the Industrial Products and the Services Index earned 0.62 of-a-point to 168.75, while the Plantation Index added 13.04 points to 7,282.38. — Bernama