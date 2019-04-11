Bursa deeper into the red at mid-afternoon

The slide continues for KL shares with no relief to heavyweight selling in sight at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained weaker at mid-afternoon today, weighed by losses in heavyweights led by Tenaga, Maxis and Axiata.

At 3pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 15.39 points to 1,624.07 from 1,639.46 yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.13 of-a-point lower at 1,639.33.

On the scoreboard, losers overwhelmed gainers by 608 to 216, while 362 counters were unchanged, 683 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.7 billion shares worth RM1.35 billion.

Tenaga tumbled 64 sen to RM11.94, Maxis went down 15 sen to RM5.45 and Axiata was five sen lower at RM4.10.

Meanwhile, Maybank declined one sen to RM9.27 and Public Bank was down four sen at RM22.60.

Among actives, Daya Materials and Bio Osmo added half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 7.5 sen, respectively, while Ekovest eased 0.5 sen to 63 sen and Sumatec was flat at one sen.

The FBM Emas Index tumbled 102.64 points to 11,532.40, the FBMT100 Index decreased 98.69 points to 11,358.45 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 141.50 points to 11,719.71.

The FBM70 fell 89.99 points to 14,504.22 and the FBM Ace Index slipped 187.81 points to 4,714.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 59.79 points to 16,800.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.98 of-a-point lower at 168.98, while the Plantation Index was 47.71 points easier at 7,249.29. — Bernama