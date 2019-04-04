Malay Mail

Tesla shares slump as US stocks open higher

Published 11 minutes ago on 04 April 2019

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange March 22, 2019. — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, April 4 — Wall Street stocks rose early today on continued optimism about US-China trade talks, while Tesla shares slumped following disappointing first-quarter car deliveries.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,315.29, up 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,878.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also edged up 0.2 per cent to 7,908.98.

Talks resumed yesterday in Washington between US and Chinese representatives as the two sides try to resolve a months-long trade dispute.

Analysts pointed to reports that President Donald Trump could announce a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a factor in today’s advance.

Meanwhile, Tesla Motors plunged 9.2 per cent after it reported delivering 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, below analyst estimates.

The disappointing figures come ahead of a US court hearing on whether Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk should be held in contempt for violating a settlement with US securities regulators. — AFP

