FBM KLCI turns higher mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) turned higher at mid-morning in gaining 4.22 points to 1,675.50, while supported by buying in heavyweight stocks led by Axiata as well as financial stocks, namely CIMB, RHB and PBBank.

The composite index was up 0.25 per cent from yesterday’s close of 1,671.28 after opening 0.15 of-a-point weaker at 1,671.13.

On the broader market, losers were slightly higher than gainers at 338 to 310, while 328 counters were unchanged, 928 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.49 billion shares worth RM691.96 million.

Axiata, added nine sen to RM4.15, CIMB rose eight sen to RM5.45, RHB climbed 15 sen to RM5.78 and PBBank improved 10 sen to RM24.50.

Of the most actives, Perdana accumulated 7.5 sen to 37.5 sen, Sapnrg improved 1.5 sen to 34 sen, Velesto added half-a-sen to 31 sen and PresBhd gained four sen to 60.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 16.81 points to 11,704.72, the FBMT 100 improved 17.29 points to 11,553.07, but the FBM 70 shed 27.39 points to 14,091.07 as the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 0.61 of-a-point to 11,692.65.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 3.65 points to 4,728.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index was 76.77 points higher at 17,459.12 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.14 of-a-point better at 169.84. The Plantation Index was 13.35 points better at 7,261.62. — Bernama