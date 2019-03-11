MAHB passenger movement up 5.1pc in February

MAHB said the domestic passenger movement growth was mainly attributed to the Chinese New Year festival. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports, including Turkey’s Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen international Airport (SGIA), reported a 5.1 per cent growth in traffic to 10.6 million passenger movements in February 2019 compared with 10.1 million passenger movements in the previous corresponding period.

The growth comprised 8.14 million and 2.49 million passenger movements in domestic airports and Istanbul SGIA, respectively.

MAHB said the domestic passenger movement growth was mainly attributed to the Chinese New Year festival which coincided with the one-week school holidays.

“There was also a 13.9 per cent increase in domestic aircraft movements during the holiday period,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

MAHB said the international sector registered 5.0 per cent growth with 5.1 million passenger movements in February 2019 while the domestic sector grew 5.3 per cent, with 5.5 million passenger movements.

It said passenger movements at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) increased 2.9 per cent growth to 4.8 million in February, where 3.5 million were recorded for international sector and 1.3 million for domestic sector.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB) saw a 9.1 per cent, year-on-year, growth to 3.3 million passenger movements compared with 3.1 million passenger movements in February 2018.

“SGIA passenger traffic, grew 4.4 per cent to 2.49 million passengers.

“On a 12-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports grew 3.6 per cent with 134 million passenger movements, the highest to-date,” it added. — Bernama