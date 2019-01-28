Maybank breaks into top 500 most valuable global brands

Maybank has received a brand valuation of US$4.2 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is now part of the world’s top 500 brands for the first time, after it was named in Brand Finance’s Global 500 Brands.

In a statement today, Maybank said it was the only Malaysian bank, and one of two Malaysian brands, to be included in the global list.

The bank said it had achieved a brand valuation of US$4.2 billion (RM17.3 billion), an increase of 32 per cent from last year’s valuation of US$3.16 billion.

Maybank has also maintained its position as the top bank brand in Malaysia for the fifth year running, improving its previous rating of AAA- to AAA, and recording an increase in Brand Strength Index (BSI) to 86/100 this year from 82/100 previously.

BSI is a key driver that contributes to brand valuation and determines the strength of a brand.

It said the steady performance was also replicated at regional level as Maybank was among only eight ASEAN brands listed in the global ranking, having been placed 494 in the world’s top 500 most valuable brands list.

Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said this recognition was a reflection of Maybank’s sustained efforts in building closer relationships with its stakeholders and focusing on delivering consistent value through all its products and services.

“It is definitely a great honour for Maybank to be listed among the top brands in the world today. We believe it also demonstrates how a homegrown brand from Malaysia is defining new standards and raising the bar in the global stage with support from all its stakeholders,” he said.

Abdul Farid added the bank would continue to strengthen its brand positioning across all engagement channels, and also focusing on providing next-generation customer experience, given that technology is rapidly influencing the lifestyles and the way people perform banking today.

Brand Finance in its annual survey, values the brands of thousands of the world’s biggest companies. The results of this analysis are then ranked with the world’s 500 most valuable brands featured in the Brand Finance Global 500 report. — Bernama